Tickets now on-sale for Toledo Monster Jam Arena Championship Series East

The event will take place from March 17 to March 19 at the Huntington Center located at 500...
The event will take place from March 17 to March 19 at the Huntington Center located at 500 Jefferson Ave.(Feld Entertainment)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tickets are now on-sale for the Toledo Monster Jam Arena Championship that is returning to Toledo next year.

The event will take place from March 17 to March 19 at the Huntington Center located at 500 Jefferson Ave.

Feld Entertainment says the excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Toledo on March 18 and March 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and more.

Toledo fans will watch world-class drivers show off their crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Feld Entertainment says the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will push all limits in Freestyle, Donuts and Racing competitions.

The Arena Series East Campion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will take place in Nashville on July 1.

According to Feld Entertainment, the Area Championship Series East will feature eight athletes fighting for the championship. A few notable athletes include:

  • Weston Anderson driving the Grave Digger
  • Armando Castro driving El Toro Loco
  • Linsey Read driving the Monster Mutt Dalmatian
  • Travis Mowery driving the Velociraptor

Feld Entertainment says Anderson is the 2022 Rookie of the Year and is looking to repeat as series champion.

The Championship schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, March 17 - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 18 - 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 19 - 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Monster Jam Preferred Customers are able to purchase advance tickets starting Sept. 13 before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Sept. 20.

For more information, click here.

