Toledo-native Moira ‘Fingaz’ Frazier on creating Emmys hairstyle for Sheryl Lee Ralph

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheryl Lee Ralph’s stellar performance – and her hair – were the talk of Emmy night.

It turns out that there’s a Toledo connection to Ralph’s breathtaking moment at the Emmys. The connection is that the stylist behind the hairstyle is from Toledo.

Moira Frazier, also known as Fingaz, is the department head of hair for the Abbott Elementary show. She designs all the hairstyles for the cast members. She gave the actress a sparkling ponytail braid for the special occasion. And braid was special indeed as the actress glimmered on both the red carpet and stage.

“Basically, I was blessed that Sheryl asked me to be a part of a big moment. This is a moment, and she let me be a part of that. That’s huge, that’s huge, and it was fit for a queen,” said Moira Frazier.

Season two of Abbott Elementary kicks off on September 21 on ABC.

