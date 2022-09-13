Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo-native Moira ‘Fingaz’ Frazier on creating Emmys hairstyle for Sheryl Lee Ralph

The star hairstylist grew up in Toledo
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheryl Lee Ralph’s stellar performance – and her hair – were the talk of Emmy night.

It turns out that there’s a Toledo connection to Ralph’s breathtaking moment at the Emmys. The connection is that the stylist behind the hairstyle is from Toledo.

Moira Frazier, also known as Fingaz, is the department head of hair for the Abbott Elementary show. She designs all the hairstyles for the cast members. She gave the actress a sparkling ponytail braid for the special occasion. And braid was special indeed as the actress glimmered on both the red carpet and stage.

“Basically, I was blessed that Sheryl asked me to be a part of a big moment. This is a moment, and she let me be a part of that. That’s huge, that’s huge, and it was fit for a queen,” said Moira Frazier.

Season two of Abbott Elementary kicks off on September 21 on ABC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting at a baby shower inside a building on...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day

Latest News

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
The plan is to expand its reach next month
Interrupters are part of a multi-level effort to end Toledo gun violence
The plan is to expand its reach next month
The Interrupter program is a community-based initiative aimed at reducing gun violence in Toledo
9/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast