Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPS closes Bowsher’s stadium for fall season due to sinkhole

Sinkhole keeping Bowsher High School off their home field
Sinkhole keeping Bowsher High School off their home field(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools announced that Bowsher High School’s stadium will remain closed throughout football season due to a recently detected sinkhole.

TPS officials said the field was tested last week, and results showed an issue with a City of Toledo sewer line that runs under the field.

District officials are working alongside the city to develop a permanent solution that will allow student-athletes to return to the field and prevent future issues. However, in the meantime, the district has decided to move all remaining home football games for the Blue Racers to alternate stadiums.

Below is a list of the following home games:

  • September 16: Bowsher vs. Oak Harbor at Rogers High School
  • September 22: Bowsher vs. Waite at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl
  • October 14: Bowsher vs. Rogers at Rogers High School.

The high school’s homecoming game will be at UT’s Glass Bowl.

TPS deputy superintendent James Gant said a similar schedule change will be made for Bowsher’s home soccer games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting at a baby shower inside a building on...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day

Latest News

9/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The celebrity stylist is from Toledo
Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid
She says she's living in limbo
Displaced Riverview Terrace resident speaks out
Toledo Police investigation
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night