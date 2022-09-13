TPS closes Bowsher’s stadium for fall season due to sinkhole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools announced that Bowsher High School’s stadium will remain closed throughout football season due to a recently detected sinkhole.

TPS officials said the field was tested last week, and results showed an issue with a City of Toledo sewer line that runs under the field.

District officials are working alongside the city to develop a permanent solution that will allow student-athletes to return to the field and prevent future issues. However, in the meantime, the district has decided to move all remaining home football games for the Blue Racers to alternate stadiums.

Below is a list of the following home games:

September 16: Bowsher vs. Oak Harbor at Rogers High School

September 22: Bowsher vs. Waite at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl

October 14: Bowsher vs. Rogers at Rogers High School.

The high school’s homecoming game will be at UT’s Glass Bowl.

TPS deputy superintendent James Gant said a similar schedule change will be made for Bowsher’s home soccer games.

