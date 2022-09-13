Birthday Club
Trout HR 7th game in a row; Guardians beat Angels, pad lead

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, points at home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after...
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, points at home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. The Guardians won 5-4.(AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
By BRIAN DULIK
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4. Amed Rosario hit a go-ahead double in the seventh for Cleveland, which increased its advantage to three games over the White Sox and five games over third-place Minnesota. The game featured a strange sequence in the seventh when Cleveland manager Terry Francona and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin were both ejected without a pitch being thrown in-between. Trout’s 35th homer of the season came in the fifth. Pittsburgh’s Dale Long set the MLB record of eight straight games with a home run in 1956. Don Mattingly of the Yankees matched it in 1987, as did Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

