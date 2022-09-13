Waterville residents weigh in on proposed outdoor concert venue

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - More heated debate over a proposed concert venue in Waterville is expected. That’s why city council is hosting a series of public hearings at Waterville Primary.

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Waterville’s Planning Commission held a meeting at 6:00 PM, followed by a city council meeting at 7:30 PM. Residents of the town packed the elementary school to weigh in on the proposed project, an outdoor concert venue on the outskirts of town near U.S. 24. Developer Hunter Brooks intends to open the venue next year.

“I see the positives in it. I’d like to see something like this come in. My concern is only one thing: Make sure that before they break ground that they’re doing this right,” said Waterville resident Mark Dickey, who supports the project.

“The council as well as the planning commission need to know and remember that it’s our city,” countered Dr. Lou Balkany, who opposes the proposed amphitheater.

There’s so much discussion on either side, once all is said and done, Waterville’s mayor is calling for the community to come together.

“I do believe we need to heal. This thing’s going to get built, or it’s not going to get built, but we’ve got to take the energy that’s been expended and turn it into a positive event. And I think that some people have already stepped up,” said mayor Timothy Pedro.

On Monday, Sept. 26 and Monday, Oct. 10, Waterville city council will hold additional public meetings about the project, allowing more input from citizens before any decisions are made. The city planning commission will also host a meeting Monday, Oct. 3rd.

