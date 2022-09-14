419 Musicfest to benefit STFD Hero program, Safe Haven baby box fund

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local benefit is happening this weekend to help raise money for multiple causes.

419 Musicfest will take place on Sept. 17 at Dexter’s located on Manley Road. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Springfield Township Fire Department Hero program and the Safe Haven baby box fund.

Organizers say there is a $5 cover charge for outside, but there is no cover charge for the inside bar. Drink tickets cost $1 each.

