9/14: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Warming highs and plenty of sun for the next several days
Warming highs and hazy skies for the next few days. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After dense fog blanketed much of the viewing area, sunshine will win the day -- and the next several to follow. Highs near 80F are expected this afternoon, as wildfire smoke from out west makes our sky appear hazy for the next two days. With a building ridge of high pressure, even a return to the 90s is on the board for early next week. Our lone rain chance for the next week is a very low one at present (20% Monday)... but for now, the only real chance of wet grass will come with more patchy fog tomorrow morning.

