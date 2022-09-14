9/14: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

After dense fog blanketed much of the viewing area, sunshine will win the day -- and the next several to follow. Highs near 80F are expected this afternoon, as wildfire smoke from out west makes our sky appear hazy for the next two days. With a building ridge of high pressure, even a return to the 90s is on the board for early next week. Our lone rain chance for the next week is a very low one at present (20% Monday)... but for now, the only real chance of wet grass will come with more patchy fog tomorrow morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.