City leaders hold discussion on gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders, alongside candidate for Governor Nan Whaley, held a community conversation on gun violence at Scott High School on Tuesday.

People at the event call the current state of gun violence in the city disturbing.

" It affects more than just the one person, and obviously, as we’re seeing here, it affects the whole community and how safe we all feel in our homes and driving around the city,” said Moms Demand Action member Erin Kramer.

Kramer said several lives are at stake.

" There are a lot of lives that are at stake there, and it’s really important to think about that. And think about the future that these kids could have or not taken away too early because of gun violence,” said Kramer.

Avis Files, a project manager for Pathway, said the number of deaths will only increase if the city doesn’t intervene.

" We’re going to lose so many more people if we don’t deal with this, if we don’t deal with it from a holistic perspective. It’s not just coming to talk about the guns or the violence that happens after; it’s what happens before that,” said Files.

After the meeting, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said his focus is turning to the next steps, finding the next Chief of Toledo Police.

" We’re going to leave no stone unturned. We’re going to engage in a process and interviews and probably some community discussions to make sure that the next person in charge is someone who believes in strong policing of course, but also someone who understands the important role in interaction with the community,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

