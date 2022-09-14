Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The building that was once the Mott Branch Library on Dorr St. stands empty. It’s across from the new Mott Library and in a neighborhood that many Toledo City Councilmembers would agree needs some development.

“I do believe the neighborhood needs something there,” said Vanice Williams, Toledo City Council, District 4. Williams says she’s in support of a project to inject new life into this site. However, she expressed her frustrations during a city council meeting in May.

Compassion Health Toledo plans to construct a second clinic here. The group’s existing clinic stands on Broadway near South in the old South Branch Library. Compassion Health bought the former Mott Branch Library from the city for one dollar.

After Williams and other council members signed off on the deal, they said they learned Sandy Spang, Commissioner of Business Services for the city, was on the board of Compassion Health in 2019, eventually stepping down. They, they said, changed their opinion of the deal.

Today, it was about the zoning change.

“This had nothing to do with anything but the zoning change. Yes, I can say that I was not happy with the process, and I’ll continue to say that. I’ll continue to say, ‘Was it equitable?’ I don’t think so,” added Williams.

For now, the plan calls for a half million dollar renovation to the facility, which is set to open in 2023.

