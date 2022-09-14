Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic

Some Toledo City Councilmembers are not happy with the way the deal was done
The building that once housed the Mott Branch Library is now rezoned to become a health clinic.
The building that once housed the Mott Branch Library is now rezoned to become a health clinic.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The building that was once the Mott Branch Library on Dorr St. stands empty. It’s across from the new Mott Library and in a neighborhood that many Toledo City Councilmembers would agree needs some development.

“I do believe the neighborhood needs something there,” said Vanice Williams, Toledo City Council, District 4. Williams says she’s in support of a project to inject new life into this site. However, she expressed her frustrations during a city council meeting in May.

Compassion Health Toledo plans to construct a second clinic here. The group’s existing clinic stands on Broadway near South in the old South Branch Library. Compassion Health bought the former Mott Branch Library from the city for one dollar.

After Williams and other council members signed off on the deal, they said they learned Sandy Spang, Commissioner of Business Services for the city, was on the board of Compassion Health in 2019, eventually stepping down. They, they said, changed their opinion of the deal.

Today, it was about the zoning change.

“This had nothing to do with anything but the zoning change. Yes, I can say that I was not happy with the process, and I’ll continue to say that. I’ll continue to say, ‘Was it equitable?’ I don’t think so,” added Williams.

For now, the plan calls for a half million dollar renovation to the facility, which is set to open in 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The site of the proposed Waterville Landing amphitheater is off U.S. 24 and Michigan Ave. on...
Waterville residents weigh in on proposed outdoor concert venue
Toledo Police investigation
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night

Latest News

9/13/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/13/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
People in attendance at the community conversation on gun violence call the current state of...
City leaders hold discussion on gun violence
The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles...
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
Retired firefighter shares 9/11 lessons
Retired firefighter shares 9/11 lessons