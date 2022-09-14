Fostoria residents complain about stinky, bad-tasting water

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A combination of warm water and lack of rain has led to numerous complaints the taste and smell coming out of taps in Fostoria.

City officials attributed the problem to issues with their reservoirs.

“Each year at this time, the cool nights and warm water temperatures in the reservoirs causes the water at the top to cool down and sink to the bottom of the reservoir, which in turn causes the water at the bottom to be pushed to the surface creating a mix that allows organic material in the sediment is re-introduced into the water column creating the bad taste and odor issue (Dirty/Musty),” explained water treatment plant chief Rob Shaver. “At high levels this taste and odor is very hard to completely remove with conventional water treatment techniques. This year the result of the mixing is compounded by, warmer than normal water temperatures, somewhat lower water level in Veteran’s Memorial Reservoir, and the limited amount of large rainfall events in the East Branch of the Portage River Watershed has not allow for any dilution to occur.”

To combat the taste and smell, the city is increasing its usage of powdered activated carbon, as well as flushing dead end water mains and low flow areas to reduce the water age in the system.

The city stresses that the water is still safe to drink.

In addition, the city is in the process of adding improvements to reduce the taste and odors in the future. That new system should be in place by the end of spring 2023. Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filter media will be replaced this fall as soon as it is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.