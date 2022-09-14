Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat.

It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience.

The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse was built back in 1901 and expanded in 2000, but the district itself dates back to the late 1800s. Over all those years, the amount of kids in the district has varied quite a bit.

“The school used to be a lot larger than it is currently, with up to 50 kids at one time,” said Hannah Kulka, a classroom teacher here at the school. “Unfortunately, when the quarry closed down on the island, it did impact the overall population, and that’s especially the population that lives on the island year-round.”

This year’s enrollment… just five students. Two fourth graders, one-sixth grader, and two seventh graders.

“While we may not have big numbers for groups in classes, we’re able to really have that great personal connection with the kids and know what inspires them. Then, we can really frame the lessons, so they enjoy them,” explained Kulka.

They don’t have enough students to make regular sports teams, but one of the seventh graders here does run cross country! Their school mascot... the Green Devils!

The staff here includes three core teachers, a superintendent, and specialists that come in throughout the week. For those that commute via ferry or airplane, there’s always a chance that the weather prevents a ride home.

“Any teacher that travels here understands that might happen at one point. So, a lot of them will pack overnight bags,” said Kulka. “Obviously, those of us that live here would open our houses to them if that were to happen.”

The district doesn’t have a big yellow school bus. Still, many of their facilities are occasionally open to the public, including the gymnasium and library that were a part of the 2000 expansion. Looking ahead, there is optimism about growing class sizes.

Kulka told 13abc, “We’re hopeful with people realizing how their jobs can be work from home jobs, and with our internet improving throughout the island, we would love to see the population grow, and especially our student population here.”

