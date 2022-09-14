Local cooperatives to expand broadband access in rural Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - North Central Electric Cooperative and Bascom Communications announced Tuesday they will come together to expand broadband access in rural Seneca County.

The estimated $26 million project will connect the NCE service area and expand Bascom’s existing fiber footprint.

“This project shows that the dream of ubiquitous fiber coverage in Seneca County is possible,” said Nate Brickner, General Manager and CEO of Bascom Communications. “This infrastructure will be the backbone for economic growth and education, putting us as a destination in the state of Ohio.

According to Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership, there are an estimated 9,600 homes in rural Seneca County and most of them lack fast and reliable Internet access. This project will increase fiber optic broadband access availability to 81% of the rural homes and businesses to allow for even further expansion down the line.

“The collaboration of the two co-ops who care deeply about our community and its well-being for the long run, while providing critical local support, is a huge win for the area,” said Brickner.

Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership says the need for fast, reliable and affordable broadband internet has grown exponentially since the COVID-19 pandemic. This project will increase access at a critical time for businesses and residents in the communities.

“Much like electricity in the 1930′s, broadband access is a necessity, not a luxury,” said Edward Vanhouse, General Manager of NCE. “Helping to bring this essential technology to our service area continues out record of providing services that enhance economic development and the quality of life for our members.”

The project planning and backend work is currently underway and construction is set to begin in 2023.

