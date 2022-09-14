Birthday Club
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest.

The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.

The Halloween Kills event will run from 7 to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31, and the Sixteen Candles event will take place from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1.

Tickets for the events are $30 for general admission, $50 for VIP (which includes admission to the afterparty) $15 for afterparty tickets. The VIP tickets for the Sixteen Candles showing are sold out.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Debut Entertainment’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

