New roundabout opens in Waterville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open.

The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday.

The office said it was originally slated to open by August 27 but it was pushed back due to supply chain issues and weather delays. The engineer’s office said another roundabout is expected to open by the end of the year and is currently under construction at Angola and Springfield Township.

