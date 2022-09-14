Birthday Club
Ohio, Lucas County poverty rates exceed national rate

For another year, Ohio's poverty rate is behind the national rate. It's worse in Lucas County. Listen to leaders discuss the 2022 State of Poverty Report
By Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s poverty rate has exceeded the national rate every year since 2016. It’s a trend that is not changing with the 2022 State of Poverty in Ohio report released this week by the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies.

The group’s 2022 report focuses on four primary areas: Employment issues, childcare, student loan debt, and housing concerns.

You can read the full report here.

Lucas County’s poverty rate is the highest in northern Ohio, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The OACAA executive director and CEO of Pathway Toledo joined Action News Now on Wednesday to discuss the report and what work needs to be done in communities across Ohio. You can watch that full segment here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

