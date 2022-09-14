Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

September 14th Weather Forecast

AM Fog Today, Sunny Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dense fog is expected to become widespread by daybreak and isolated pockets of fog may hold on till 11am this morning southwest of Toledo. It will be mostly sunny and warm for the afternoon with highs near 80. Thursday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler thanks to a lake-breeze. It will be partly cloudy Friday through Monday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will be mostly sunny for the middle of next week with summer heat. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Toledo Police investigation
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night
The site of the proposed Waterville Landing amphitheater is off U.S. 24 and Michigan Ave. on...
Waterville residents weigh in on proposed outdoor concert venue

Latest News

September 14th Weather Forecast
September 14th Weather Forecast
9/13/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/13/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Cool Today, Sunny & Dry Rest Of The 7-Day
September 13th Weather Forecast
September 13th Weather Forecast
September 13th Weather Forecast