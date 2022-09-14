September 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dense fog is expected to become widespread by daybreak and isolated pockets of fog may hold on till 11am this morning southwest of Toledo. It will be mostly sunny and warm for the afternoon with highs near 80. Thursday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler thanks to a lake-breeze. It will be partly cloudy Friday through Monday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will be mostly sunny for the middle of next week with summer heat. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s.

