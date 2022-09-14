Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Swanton residents offered plea deals in Jan. 6 charges

This image is taken from a video uploaded to Swanton resident Cole Temple's Snapchat account...
This image is taken from a video uploaded to Swanton resident Cole Temple's Snapchat account and appears to show him inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C.(U.S. Dept. of Justice)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Swanton residents facing charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection are expected to take plea deals, court records indicate.

Jodie Lynn Wilson and her son Cole Temple are charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building and two counts of disorderly conduct. Both are out on their own recognizance.

Wilson and Cole were back in court, virtually, on Wednesday. Court records say Temple’s lawyers indicted he intends to accept the government’s plea offer and his counsel requested the court set a plea hearing. Wilson’s lawyers indicated she is still considering the government’s offer for a plea deal but her counsel also requested the court set a status/plea hearing.

Their plea hearing date is now scheduled for Oct. 5.

According to court documents, the FBI began investigating Wilson and Temple in January 2021 on allegations the two were at the Capitol during the riots.

During their investigation, FBI agents spoke with a person who said Wilson told them she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with Temple and had been invited inside by an unknown person, who Wilson assumed to be a congressman. She also said a police officer at the Capitol told the two that they were allowed to be inside.

The witness also supplied authorities with downloaded videos from Temple’s Snapchat account that appears to show exterior and interior shots of the Capitol building, uploaded on Jan. 6. One of the videos also appears to show Temple recording himself, saying “Just broke in this (building).”

Surveillance video from inside the Capitol also shows individuals matching Wilson and Temple’s appearance inside the building from approximately 3:01-3:18 p.m.

Wilson and Temple were interviewed separately by authorities on Aug. 12. Wilson told agents she had traveled to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 but initially denied going inside the Capitol Building, saying she was outside. After agents showed her surveillance video of her inside the Capitol, she said police officers had “held the door open for (her)” and that an officer had “told me that’s what I could do, and I went in, and that’s all that I did.”

Temple told authorities he had traveled to Washington D.C. with his mother to attend a protest at the Capitol building. Temple said he was in the second wave of protesters to enter the building, saying it appeared as though law enforcement allowed people inside.

Two other Swanton residents have already been convicted and sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Madison Pettit and Gabriel Burress, a local couple, were both sentenced to 18 months of probation on charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the U.S. Capitol. They pleaded guilty in January 2022. The both were ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
Toledo Police investigation
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Latest News

Broadband expansion in Seneca County
2022 State of Poverty in Ohio report
2022 State of Poverty in Ohio report
13abc's Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory
Victory Center raises nearly $250,000 with “Over the Edge”
419 Musicfest will take place on Sept. 17 at Dexter’s located on Manley Road. The event will...
419 Musicfest to benefit STFD Hero program, Safe Haven baby box fund