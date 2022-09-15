Birthday Club
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting

Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10...
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Huron St.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning.

Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Huron St.

According to TPD, when crews arrived, they found the 16-year-old victim outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound along with a bullet casing on the scene. The victim was then transported to an area hospital.

TPD says the incident did occur in a ShotSpotter area but it did not generate a ShotSpotter Alert.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

