9/15: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Wildfire smoke from out west is making for hazy skies -- where it isn’t clouding over this early afternoon, thanks to a light breeze off the lake. Highs should stay in the 70 today, then warming a few degrees each day to near-90F both days this weekend. A temporary dip is expected on Monday, thanks to our lone (and low) rain chance for the next week. Longer-range models still indicate near-record highs in the low-90s next midweek, for the final day of summer.

