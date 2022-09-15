Birthday Club
9/15: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Hazy skies, warming highs
Hazy skies (where it isn't cloudy) this afternoon, adding a few degrees to highs every day through the weekend. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Wildfire smoke from out west is making for hazy skies -- where it isn’t clouding over this early afternoon, thanks to a light breeze off the lake. Highs should stay in the 70 today, then warming a few degrees each day to near-90F both days this weekend. A temporary dip is expected on Monday, thanks to our lone (and low) rain chance for the next week. Longer-range models still indicate near-record highs in the low-90s next midweek, for the final day of summer.

