Bethany House to hold unveiling for 2022 Northwest Ohio Silent Witness Project collection

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bethany House is holding an unveiling ceremony for the 2022 Northwest Ohio Silent Witness Project collection next month.

The ceremony is set to take place on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the McMasters Theater at the Main Toledo Lucas County Public Library located at 325 N Michigan St.

According to Bethany House, the Silent Witness Project is a national initiative that was founded in 1990 in Minnesota in response to an epidemic of violent homicides. The Northwest Ohio Silent Witness Project was founded at Bowling Green State University in 2001. The initiative then moved to Bethany House, a long-term, transitional shelter in Toledo for survivors of domestic violence and there children, in 2017.

Bethany House says the 2022 Northwest Ohio Silent Witness Project collection contains 51 free-standing, life-sized wooden silhouettes, each one bearing the name and story of a girl or woman whose life ended violently at the hands of a husband, boyfriend, former partner or stalker. All of the Silent Witnesses in the collection were from northwest Ohio and they were all murdered in the past decade.

The life-sized silhouettes will be revealed one by one at the ceremony as an individual reader recounts the story of the girl or woman represented by that figure.

The event is free to the public. Bethany House asks attendees to not bring young children due to the intense nature of the program.

For more information about the event, click here. You can also contact Anna Turner at engaged@bethanyhousetoledo.org or call 419-727-4948.

