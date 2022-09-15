Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Biden to deliver keynote at United We Stand summit

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit on Thursday at the White House.

According to the White House, the summit is designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”

The White House said it is spotlighting “a whole-of-society response” to address hate-fueled violence, uniting efforts of the federal government, civic, faith, philanthropic and business leaders.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the summit earlier in the day, saying in part, “I strongly believe no one should ever be made to fight alone, not on this. We must stand together. Students, parents, educators, faith leaders, business leaders and law enforcement officials, and we must clearly say that a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
Kelley’s Island’s school is one of the smallest in Ohio
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Report cards released for Ohio schools
Report cards released for Ohio schools
The building that once housed the Mott Branch Library is now rezoned to become a health clinic.
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic

Latest News

Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
Lucas County consolidated all of its dispatchers to a central location in Toledo
The cost of 9-1-1 services set to go up 40% in Lucas County in 2023
A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home
The cost of calling 911 is set to go up 40% next year and communities are feeling the pitch and...
Communities call for 911 funding change