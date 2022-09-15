Community demands justice after indictments in connection to Damia Ezell’s murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight months after 10-year-old Damia Ezell was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Toledo, officials have indicted three people in connection to the murder.

Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Since that announcement, some people in Toledo have relived the devastating incident.

" It’s a sad situation that the young ones have to die because the old ones don’t know how to act,” said Lizzie Horton, a friend of the Ezell family. “I think they should go to jail for life, they took a life, a young life. They didn’t give that child a chance to grow,” said Horton.

Following Damia’s death, the community rallied, holding vigils and painting a mural. People in Toledo say the mural is important because it evokes emotion and makes the viewer ask important questions.

” How does this happen? Is there anybody who could’ve prevented that? What were some decisions that were made that put her in the line of fire? How can we protect our little ones? What can we do as a community to prevent that from happening,” said Merce Culp, a community art teacher in Toledo.

Toledo City Council contributed $10,000 to Ezell’s reward fund months ago, hoping someone would come forward.

” The truth of the matter is it shouldn’t take a dime to do the right thing. That’s the truth of the matter,” said Councilman John Hobbs. ” We will not rest until all of the alleged perpetrators of this are brought to justice. And then we want to go to trial, and then we wanna conviction. And we hope that everyone that has had a part in this will be brought to justice,” said Hobbs.

