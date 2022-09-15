Birthday Club
Conservation tour for 5th graders at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - This Thursday and Friday marks the 60th annual conservation tour for 5th graders, hosted by the Ottawa Soil & Water Conservation District.

The tour gives elementary students in Ottawa county a chance to learn about local wildlife and habitat in the field instead of in the classroom.

“We have a little over 250 students today, and we’re going to have another 250 students tomorrow,” said Becky Simpson, an Environmental Educator with the Ottawa Soil & Water Conservation District. “They’re rotating between 9 different stations and learning all about different environmental resources and different habitats that we have in Ottawa County.”

The 5th graders learned the comeback story of the Bald Eagle, how to identify trees and birds, proper recycling, and they even got the chance to hold a snake!

“To see the pure joy on the face of a child when you interact with them with an animal that has such a bad reputation. You talk about the positives, and you don’t have to love the snake, but you need to respect it and understand what it brings to the environment,” explained Sue Bixler, an Education & Outreach Specialist with Ohio State’s Stone Laboratory.

If you remember coming to this conservation tour when you were a kid, the location was changed for this year.

“A lot of times we have it at Magee Marsh, which is right next door. But they’re doing a lot of construction out there, so the one thing that the students aren’t seeing this year is actual Lake Erie,” Simpson told 13abc. “It’s always amazing to me how many 5th graders we have that have never seen the lake.”

Every school in Ottawa county participates in this annual event, and they’d like to expand the program to surrounding counties in the future.

“I’ve always told kids, I’m not the future generation of the environment or the Great Lakes ecosystem; you are,” said Bixler. “That’s what’s important for us to get across.”

