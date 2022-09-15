The cost of 9-1-1 services set to go up 40% in Lucas County in 2023

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of calling 9-1-1 in Lucas County is set to go up 40% next year due to staffing and other issues. Now, smaller communities are feeling the pinch and calling for change.

Right now, municipalities across the county are billed for the newly consolidated central dispatch service based on that jurisdiction’s average number of calls to 9-1-1. The money to pay for the services comes from taxes.

“Every jurisdiction has to pay for it out of either their police, a levy fund, or their general fund,” explains Andy Glenn, a Springfield Township Trustee and member of the Administrator’s Technical Advisory Committee for the Lucas County 911 Regional Council of Governments. “The current funding model doesn’t work.”

During the meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Glenn says the committee had to approve the budget for 2023 or lose 911 service. However, the group then sent a letter to Lucas County Commissioners stating if the funding structure does not change, a majority of the two dozen jurisdictions will not sign off on the budget for 2024.

“When we first started this, the Village of Berkey, they were looking at, they had a part-time police officer that they employ there. They would have to fire him to just pay for their 911 bill,” added Glenn.

Glenn is pushing for a 9-1-1 surcharge across the State of Ohio, similar to the one in Michigan, which includes a fee on cell phones, land lines, and internet connections to pay for the service. He says a bill including that type of fee is currently making its way through the state legislature.

