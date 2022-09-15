Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Saum’s Market

By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re checking out an original creation that’s a combination of two delicious foods. At Saum’s Market in Carey, they’ve put together a bratwurst and a Reuben to make a Breuben!”

A Breuben is a bratwurst patty made into a Reuben without the corned beef,” explains Sheila Hamm, co-owner of Saum’s Market. “So, it’s rye bread with a bratwurst patty, melted Swiss cheese, saurkraut, dressing, and another piece of rye bread on top.”

“It’s kind of a specialty,” says Jim Ritter, the other co-owner of Saum’s Market. “We do these just like on a Friday or whatever. It’s just kind of a specialty.”

Make sure you call ahead to see what’s cooking at Saum’s Market. Follow their Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/Saumsmeats6905/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

