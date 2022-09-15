Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
Toledo Police investigation
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month.
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around...
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street.
Today, we’re checking out an original creation that’s a combination of two delicious foods. At...
Dine in the 419: Saum’s Market
At Saum’s Market in Carey, they’ve put together a bratwurst and a Reuben to make a Breuben!”
Dine in the 419: Saum’s Market
A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock.
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice