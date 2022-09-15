Hancock County Sheriff’s Office search for alleged suspect in Findlay shooting

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they describe as being “armed and should not be approached” following a shooting in Findlay.

According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Wickman, 28, fired a handgun at someone in the 7000 block of County Road 304.

County deputies responded and were not able to locate Wickman. He was last seen driving a 2007 black Chevrolet 2500 with an Ohio registration JTA9755.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

