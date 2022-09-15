Head of local BBB retires after 50 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement.

He was born and raised in Toledo.

“I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we moved to Old Orchard, I walked to The University of Toledo. My family has been in Toledo since the 1870s,” said Eppstein.

Eppstein has been with the BBB for half a century. “I don’t feel like it’s been 50 years. I got home from Vietnam in late 1971, and in January of 1972, I started with the BBB.”

Eppstein served in Vietnam as an intelligence officer with the 43rd Signal Battalion. “One minute you’re lying in a bunker with sandbags around you hearing rockets land, and the next minute you’re going to an office and shuffling papers. It’s a big change,” he said.

And much has changed since he started at the BBB.

“We had no technology when I started. We had typewriters and Rolodexes. There were no faxes, no internet, no social media. None of that existed when we started,” Eppstein reminisced.

But through the years, technology has helped the BBB promote honest businesses and saved local consumers a lot of money. In fact, Eppstein said the BBB has prioritized teaching local businesses how to avoid scams.

“Millions and millions of dollars have been diverted from the scammers by our education. Good companies are rewarded, and the bad guys are punished,” he said.

What about his next chapter? Dick and his wife plan to move closer to their kids and grandkids.

“Maybe I’ll find something else to do. I am optimistic that there are a lot of opportunities out there. So if some BBB wants me to answer phones online or something like that, give me a call and make me an offer.”

Dick retires at the end of September, and this community certainly owes him a debt of gratitude.

