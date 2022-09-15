Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 203,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly when shifted into park.

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.

Nissan says owners should use the parking brake whenever they park their trucks.

The company says a transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. The pawl stops the trucks from moving.

Nissan says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The company is still working on repairs.

Owners will get letters starting Nov. 1, and they’ll be notified again when a fix is available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
Kelley’s Island’s school is one of the smallest in Ohio
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Report cards released for Ohio schools
Report cards released for Ohio schools
The building that once housed the Mott Branch Library is now rezoned to become a health clinic.
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic

Latest News

Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
A tentative deal has been reached with union freight train workers and management. (CNN, POOL,...
Rail strike averted with tentative deal
ODM’s new Ohio Minds Matter website is an online behavioral health resource designed to help...
Ohio Medicaid introduces new child behavioral health resource in time for school
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive effects of...
LIVE: Biden delivers keynote at United We Stand Summit