Ohio Medicaid introduces new child behavioral health resource in time for school

ODM's new Ohio Minds Matter website is an online behavioral health resource designed to help...
ODM's new Ohio Minds Matter website is an online behavioral health resource designed to help families, teachers and healthcare professionals manage increasing childhood mental health needs.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Medicaid announced Thursday it is introducing a new child behavioral health resource just in time for school.

ODM’s new Ohio Minds Matter website is an online behavioral health resource designed to help families, teachers and healthcare professionals manage increasing childhood mental health needs. The site includes tools and guidance developed by a panel of clinical childhood behavioral health experts.

ODM says the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been hard on child mental health and is resulting in a significant increase in youth depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. If left untreated, these conditions can harm a child’s ability to learn, grow and develop.

“In recent years, children have faced unprecedented challenges and a behavioral healthcare landscape that is uniquely hard to navigate,” said Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran. “The redesigned Ohio Minds Matter website offers a roadmap for parents, teachers and clinicians as they help kids prepare for and manage the pressures and uncertainty of a new school year.”

The behavioral health tools and educational resources that Ohio Minds Matter provides include:

  • Treatment modules and screening tools for common behavioral health conditions.
  • Guides for prescribing psychotropic medications.
  • Prevention resources.
  • A tool to help families make treatment decisions.
  • Insights into OhioRISE, a new specialized behavioral health managed care program for children with complex, multisystem needs.
  • Information about how to get help.

