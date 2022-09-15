One dead after motorcycle driver loses control, crashes in London Twp.

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - One man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle while riding in London Twp.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to a single motorcycle crash on Sept. 14 around 11:42 p.m. The crash occurred on Oakville Waltz Road near Tuttle Hill Road.

According to MSP, a 62-year-old man from Adrian was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west on Oakville Waltz Road. When the man came to a curve in the road, he lost control of his motorcycle, ran off the roadway and landed in a ditch.

MSP says the man fell off the motorcycle during the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The incident is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.