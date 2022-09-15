Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Report cards released for Ohio schools

Report cards released for Ohio schools
Report cards released for Ohio schools(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio released its assessment of schools throughout the state Thursday.

Ohio School Report Cards aim to give communities a clear picture of the progress their district and schools have made toward raising achievement and preparing students for the future.

The information measures district and school performance in areas most critical to success in learning, and provide information about finances and expenditures, opportunities to learn and technology, and educators and staffing.

You can look up your school’s grade here.

Instead of using letter grades to assess each school’s performance, the state will now use stars. A 5-star school will have earned 90% or more of its max score. A 4-star between 80% and 90%, and on down to 1-star schools, which score below 50%.

You can find a comprehensive explanation of the rating system here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
Kelley’s Island’s school is one of the smallest in Ohio
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
The building that once housed the Mott Branch Library is now rezoned to become a health clinic.
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic
The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month.
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

Cities Are Like Islands Of Heat...Here Is Why
Cities Are Like Islands Of Heat...Here Is Why
September 15th Weather Forecast
September 15th Weather Forecast
Lucas County consolidated all of its dispatchers to a central location in Toledo
The cost of 9-1-1 services set to go up 40% in Lucas County in 2023
9/14/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/14/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast