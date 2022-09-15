Report cards released for Ohio schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio released its assessment of schools throughout the state Thursday.

Ohio School Report Cards aim to give communities a clear picture of the progress their district and schools have made toward raising achievement and preparing students for the future.

The information measures district and school performance in areas most critical to success in learning, and provide information about finances and expenditures, opportunities to learn and technology, and educators and staffing.

You can look up your school’s grade here.

Instead of using letter grades to assess each school’s performance, the state will now use stars. A 5-star school will have earned 90% or more of its max score. A 4-star between 80% and 90%, and on down to 1-star schools, which score below 50%.

You can find a comprehensive explanation of the rating system here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.