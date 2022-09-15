Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Roger Federer says he is retiring from professional tennis

FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2021. Federer announced Thursday he is retiring from tennis.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations.

Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

This news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
Kelley’s Island’s school is one of the smallest in Ohio
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
The building that once housed the Mott Branch Library is now rezoned to become a health clinic.
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic
The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month.
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

Former Top Trump adviser Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena, it has been reported.
AP source: Meadows complies with Justice Dept. subpoena
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022...
Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Crowds queue for queen’s coffin as Charles spends quiet day
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south Wednesday, Sept....
Amtrak says it’s working quickly to restore canceled trains