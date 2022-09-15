Birthday Club
September 15th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Hot Weekend Expected
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a lake-breeze which should keep highs in the upper 70s. The concentration of wildfire smoke aloft is expected to increase today potentially leading to a vibrant sunset. Friday will bring a few more clouds with highs in the middle 80s. The weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the low to middle 80s. Wednesday will be around 90.

