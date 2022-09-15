Toledo Fire Chief and Paramedic receive Service Medal Awards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two members of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department are being honored with the Civilian Service Medals on Thursday.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and Commander and Toledo Paramedic Ryan Hennessey will receive the honor from the OH-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team − OH-1 DMAT− for their dedication and support of COVID-19 pandemic missions. In addition, 15 other recipients who serve throughout the region will also be recognized.

The Service Medal Awards Presentation will take place at the Owens Center for Emergency Preparedness located on 30150 Tracy Road., Walbridge. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

OH-1 DMAT commander Rick Hess will present the recognition on behalf of the Surgeon General.

OH-1 DMAT team members are recognized for their impactful roles, which include performing medical triage, supporting infusion centers and vaccine sites, offering emergency care, and assisting with decompressing hospital emergency rooms throughout the pandemic. Team members were often deployed for 14-day periods at a time.

