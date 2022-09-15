TPD: Person shot on Blum Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot on Wednesday night.

According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m.

One male was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers are still investigating the scene. This is a breaking story; check back later for updates.

