TPD: Person shot on Blum Street.
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot on Wednesday night.
According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m.
One male was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Officers are still investigating the scene. This is a breaking story; check back later for updates.
