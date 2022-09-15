Birthday Club
U.S. Transportation Secretary touts clean manufacturing initiatives in Toledo

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Cleveland-Cliffs at the Port of Toledo discussing the Biden administration's "Buy Clean" initiative on Sept. 15, 2022.(Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Toledo on Thursday discussing clean manufacturing initiatives.

Buttigieg visited Cleveland-Cliffs at the Port of Toledo discussing the Biden administration’s “Buy Clean” initiative to support American leadership on clean manufacturing, the port authority said. He was joined by White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi and the head of the U.S. General Services Administration Robin Carnahan. Carnahan said the visit was to highlight how to combat climate change and catalyze more clean manufacturing in the country.

Buttigieg said it’s great to see those efforts on the ground in the Midwest.

“So exciting to see how new industrial processes are creating great jobs and helping with America’s fight against climate change,” Buttigieg said in Toledo.

“The administration’s Federal Buy Clean Initiative is a clear win for all of us: good for union jobs, good for the environment, and good for taxpayers,” Buttigieg said in a tweet.

According to the General Services Administration, supply chain emissions are more than twice the emissions from buildings and cars.

“If we can start here at the beginning of the supply chain and make cleaner steel, concrete, asphalt, glass -- we can have a huge impact on climate change,” Carnahan said.

