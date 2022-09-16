9/16: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Warm weekend; rain returns early Monday
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Momentum Festival, Zoo to Do, Football Friday... plenty of things happening in and around town, and not much happening in the weather department aside from mid-September sizzle. That will persist through the weekend with highs near 90, followed by scattered showers Monday morning. The dip to the low-80s will be short-lived, rocketing into the 90s Wednesday for the final day of summer.
