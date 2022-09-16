Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

9/16: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Warm weekend; rain returns early Monday
A perfect night (if not a little warm) for all the festivities in and around town! Dan Smith has your forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Momentum Festival, Zoo to Do, Football Friday... plenty of things happening in and around town, and not much happening in the weather department aside from mid-September sizzle. That will persist through the weekend with highs near 90, followed by scattered showers Monday morning. The dip to the low-80s will be short-lived, rocketing into the 90s Wednesday for the final day of summer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report cards released for Ohio schools
Report cards released for Ohio schools
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10...
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting
The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department...
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
Christopher DeAthos, 28, of Blissfield, is charged with child abuse and murder in connection to...
Blissfield father charged with murder in death of 2-month-old son
According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around...
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries

Latest News

9/16: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
9/16: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Warm Weekend
September 16th Weather Forecast
September 16th Weather Forecast
September 16th Weather Forecast
9/15/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/15/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast