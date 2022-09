TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, hazy, lows near 60 degrees. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm, highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, becoming more humid, highs again in the mid 80s. MONDAY: Rain showers likely early, drying out in the afternoon, highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.