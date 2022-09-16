Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Arts Commission to hold “Clearly Hidden!” scavenger hunt

The Arts Commission says guests are invited to search both parks to find hidden glass ornaments...
The Arts Commission says guests are invited to search both parks to find hidden glass ornaments made by local glass artists.(The Arts Commission)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of the Momentum Festival, the Arts Commission is holding a glass art scavenger hunt called “Clearly Hidden!” this weekend.

The event will take place on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Promenade Park and Festival Park.

The Arts Commission says guests are invited to search both parks to find hidden glass ornaments made by local glass artists Leonard Marty, Firenation, Gathered Glass and Shawn Messenger. Participants are asked to only find one ornament per person so that others can enjoy the hunt as well.

If you find an ornament, the Arts Commission asks that you share your find on social media with the hashtag #ClearlyHidden2022.

The event is free to the public. There is no registration required, participants can just show up and start hunting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report cards released for Ohio schools
Report cards released for Ohio schools
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10...
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting
The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department...
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
Christopher DeAthos, 28, of Blissfield, is charged with child abuse and murder in connection to...
Blissfield father charged with murder in death of 2-month-old son
According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around...
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries

Latest News

The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be...
City of Toledo announces lane restriction, multiple road closures beginning next week
Maumee’s Kate Owens one of the top players in the region.
Maumee’s Kate Owens one of the top players in the region
Maumee's Kate Owen
Maumee's Kate Owen
9/16: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
9/16: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast