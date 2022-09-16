Arts Commission to hold “Clearly Hidden!” scavenger hunt

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of the Momentum Festival, the Arts Commission is holding a glass art scavenger hunt called “Clearly Hidden!” this weekend.

The event will take place on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Promenade Park and Festival Park.

The Arts Commission says guests are invited to search both parks to find hidden glass ornaments made by local glass artists Leonard Marty, Firenation, Gathered Glass and Shawn Messenger. Participants are asked to only find one ornament per person so that others can enjoy the hunt as well.

If you find an ornament, the Arts Commission asks that you share your find on social media with the hashtag #ClearlyHidden2022.

The event is free to the public. There is no registration required, participants can just show up and start hunting.

