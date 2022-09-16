Blissfield father charged with murder in death of 2-month-old son

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Christopher DeAthos, 28, of Blissfield, is inside the Lenawee County Jail facing charges of child abuse and open murder. He’s accused of shaking his infant son to death.

“When the trauma surgeons and trauma doctors discussed the case with me and discussed the nature of the injuries, it was determined that the baby had been shaken,” said Blissfield Chief of Police Dale Greenleaf.

The chief explains the call to 911 came in the afternoon of Sept. 1, 2022. He then rushed to Coach Light Estates mobile home park on the West side of Blissfield, where he found the 2-month-old boy unresponsive. Chief Greenleaf gave the boy CPR until paramedics arrived and took the baby to a hospital in Toledo. Just before the ambulance arrived at the hospital, the chief says EMTs detected a pulse.

“We estimate that the baby was down at least 45 minutes and maybe as much as an hour and a half, and the fact that they were able to get a pulse back at all is nothing short of a miracle,” said Chief Greenleaf.

However, it was too late. The boy lived for another week and, the chief says, died September 8th of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

“If you’re getting frustrated with your child, call somebody. Call us. We’ll come help you. It doesn’t have to always be a criminal matter. It’s a community matter, and that’s what we’re here for,” added Chief Greenleaf.

DeAthos, who was taken into custody the day after his son was taken to the hospital, was then charged with murder. He’s currently being held on a half million dollar bond. His son’s funeral was this week. Chief Greenleaf says the mother, who is not married to the father, asked his to keep her identity and the identity of her child private.

The next court appearance for DeAthos is scheduled for January following a competency hearing.

