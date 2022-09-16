Birthday Club
City of Toledo announces lane restriction, multiple road closures beginning next week

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week.

In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.

According to the City, in conjunction with a roadway restoration project:

  • Oak Grove Place will be closed between Douglas Road and Tremainsville Road.
    • The closure begins on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
  • 108th Street will be closed between 290th Street and 298th Street.
    • The closure begins on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for two days.
    • A detour will be established via Ottawa River Road to 124th Street to Summit Street in both directions.

