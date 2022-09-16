Feel Good Friday: Local Twirling Talents

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg high school senior, Ellie Garst, and sophomore, Mazie Zepeda, have devoted years to the difficult sport of baton twirling. Both began training as young children, and they both spend hours perfecting their skills.

Over the summer, Zepeda and Garst traveled to the University of Notre Dame to compete against the best twirlers in the country. Their performances were a success, and both were selected to compete on Team USA.

“It comes down to the top five,” explained Zepeda. “If you make top five then you go to worlds, which is going to be next summer in Liverpool!”

Garst said she has ventured to the same qualifying tournament for years, and was honored to be chosen for the team.

“I wasn’t expecting anything,” Garst recalled. “It’s an extremely hard competition, it’s where the best of the best compete.”

The duo will spend the next year meeting new coaches and learning their routines. Mazie will compete solo in a category called “3 Baton”. Then both Garst and Zepeda will do a duet.

Both students said they are passionate about the sport and thrilled to take on the new challenge afforded to so few. They view this opportunity to travel to England next August as another chance to be the best versions of themselves.

“I know it’s a huge responsibility,” said Garst. “I make sure that every competition, at every event, I think about how I’m representing my group, my state, my country, and I put forth everything I can.”

If you have an idea to submit for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.