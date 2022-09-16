Fostoria Police, Ottawa Co. Prosecutor’s Office receive violent crime prevention funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.

The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, $45.9 million has been awarded to 132 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program. A total of approximately $100 million will be awarded to local law enforcement agencies in total.

“By investing in our law enforcement agencies and our peace officers, we’re also investing in the safety of our citizens,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The goal of this grant program is to support the around-the-clock work of local law enforcement authorities so that they can enhance their efforts to keep citizens safe.”

Agencies receiving grants to implement violent crime reduction strategies as part of this latest round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program include:

The Canton Police Department (Stark County) will receive $74,760 for technology to help identify emerging hot spots, gather intelligence, deploy resources, and support crime prevention efforts. Funding will also be used to provide training on problem-oriented policing strategies to help officers build community trust.

The Elyria Police Department (Lorain County) will receive $2,765,513.43 to hire twelve new officers to allow for more proactive policing initiatives to prevent violent crime. Funds will also be used to offer sign-on and retention bonuses, to hire a recruiting specialist, and to purchase new equipment for their digital forensics unit and crime scene unit.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will receive $191,862.72 to pay for retention bonuses for both deputies and dispatchers. Funds will also be used for new technology to enhance intelligence gathering efforts and to support Operation Clean Up, which focuses on targeted enforcement of violent crime.

The Lakewood Police Department (Lake County) will receive $217,752.26 for new technology to help reduce criminal activity and violent crime. Funds will also be used to increase patrols and decrease gun violence at Madison Park, which has seen a recent spike in violent crime.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office will receive $254,123.07 to create the Ottawa County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Response Team. Members of the new unit will meet with victims and provide in-person support to ensure access to necessary medical care, emergency housing, counseling services, etc.

The Riverside Police Department (Montgomery County) will receive $80,250 for new technology to support work to prevent incidents of gun violence and identify those responsible for violent crimes.

In addition, the following entities will also each receive grants to pay for retention and/or hiring bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit new officers, and continue ongoing public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crime.

Fostoria Police Department (Seneca County): $124,311

Hamersville Police Department (Brown County): $163,967.22

Hamilton Police Department (Butler County): $967,319.76

New Matamoras Police Department (Washington County): $4,200

Pierce Township Police Department (Clermont County): $226,931.08

Summit County Sheriff’s Office: $2,918,249.69

Xavier University Police Department (Hamilton County): $174,390

