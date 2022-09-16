Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water.

“It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table.

Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water.

“If you can’t drink a tea or soda... one, it takes your ticket price down, which costs us money. It’s costing the restaurant money and people are going to start going places where they can enjoy beverages with their food. As of now, people bringing their own. We’ve allowed people to start bringing in bottled beverages because otherwise they don’t want to eat here,” said Ray.

She says the restaurant’s spending extra money to put in a new filter system.

“So we’re working with our pop dispensing company to apply a filter. It won’t get rid of it. Nothing is going to get rid of it besides the water department fixing it but it will definitely help make things a little bit more bearable,” said Ray.

The mayor of Fostoria Eric Keckler says the reservoir is experiencing lake turnover. He says the city’s working with engineers and professors to fix the water issue.

“We’re using our American Rescue Plan money to construct a powdered carbon building roughly halfway between the reservoirs and the city water plant. That’s about an $800,000 project and then we will also be using another couple hundred thousand dollars to beef up the filters in the water plant,” said Mayor Eric Keckler.

He wants the community to know the water is safe to drink.

“We are certain that this will take care of this problem for good. We know from the testing it is not harmful but it is unpleasant,” said Keckler.

The construction should be completed by April of 2023.

