Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents

ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go.

“I just feel that I’ve been lied to, cheated and taken advantage of,” said Jeff.

Jeff says he’s been staying at the Adrian Inn for over a year, adding the extended stay made the most sense for him after both of his parents died and he could no longer live with them.

“I’ve been there paying rent and stuff, and I was promised I could stay there with no questions asked,” Jeff said.

No questions asked, until Wednesday that is.

“They brought up a thing to my room and said that I had to be out of there by 2:00 this afternoon or I would be subject to arrest,” Jeff said.

13abc spoke with the hotel’s on-site manager who says they had to force Jeff to leave after the city bought the hotel to accommodate the displaced Riverview Terrace residents who were forced out of the building due to serious structural issues.

The manager also confirmed that Jeff was only notified one day before they kicked him out, adding he was not a Riverview Terrace resident, so they could not accommodate him any longer.

Now, with such a short eviction notice and not a lot of money, Jeff tells 13abc he has no where to go.

“They swore up and down that I would not be thrown out of there and all of a sudden now, it’s like, I’m gone,” said Jeff.

Both Jeff and hotel management confirm that there wasn’t a contracted agreement, but Jeff says he did pay rent for the rest of this month. We’re checking to see if he can at least get that money back.

