Maumee’s Kate Owens one of the top players in the region

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - After a minor setback during her club volleyball season, Maumee’s Kate Owens returned to the court for her senior season. In July, Owens suffered an ankle injury, the middle blocker facing adversity for the first time in her career.

“I landed on a girls foot under the net, I sprained my ankle really bad. It was the first one, which is always the worst. That kind of set me back. I was at physical therapy for a month and I told them right away that my goal was August 1st. I wanted to be back for my senior season. I worked hard at recovery and here I am,” said Owens.

The senior is starting to see all of her hard work pay off, gaining national recognition by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. There are eight local players, along with Owens, that made their way on the list composed of 1,142 student athletes.

“It says a lot...as much as you work hard when no one is watching. Being recognition is still special.”

Owens hasn’t always been in the spotlight. With former Panther and current Marshall University setter, Brynn Brown paving the way along with Lourdes University’s Jolie Sobb, Owens in shining in her senior season.

“I try to be the most vocal on the court. I try to pick up my teammates as much as possible. Even sometimes when it’s hard and I’m down on myself, I try to channel that into picking someone else if they need it. I’m trying to be the best teammate I can whether it’s on or off the court.”

When Owens time as a Panther comes to a close, she plans to take her talents to Tiffin University.

