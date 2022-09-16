Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A music teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after he had sexual contact multiple times with a 15-year-old student, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.

The student’s father signed the teen up for guitar lessons with Troche in March at the Music Showcase store in Tampa. The student attended guitar lessons once a week with Troche.

The sheriff’s office said the sexual abuse began in June and continued through this month.

Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office will continue to seek justice in the case.

“It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions,” Chronister said in a statement.

The sheriff believes there may be more victims of Troche and asks them to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report cards released for Ohio schools
Report cards released for Ohio schools
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10...
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting
The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department...
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
Christopher DeAthos, 28, of Blissfield, is charged with child abuse and murder in connection to...
Blissfield father charged with murder in death of 2-month-old son
According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around...
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Metroparks Meetup: Fall Fun Agenda
FILE - A poster advertising "The Phantom of the Opera," is displayed on the shuttered Majestic...
Reports: ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway
9/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
The Erie County petting zoo has been open for more than 50 years
Hittin’ The Town: Erie Zoo continues its longstanding tradition of caring for hundreds of animals