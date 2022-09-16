Birthday Club
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday.

The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.

La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, was reportedly doing wheelies and driving his motorcycle at a dangerous speed in Toledo.

TPD officers confirmed that the suspect fled the scene upon arrival and led law enforcement to a house on the 4000 block of Grantley Road, where he was arrested.

Mack is being charged with failure to comply − a felony − and reckless operation and driving under suspension −which are both misdemeanor charges.

