September 16th Weather Forecast

Warm Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with a high in the middle 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 80s. There is a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm early Monday. There is a slim chance of a shower on Tuesday as a warm front lifts back to the north. Both Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the low 80s. The temperature will soar on Wednesday to a near record high. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s. Fall begins on Thursday with a cool down on the horizon. The first fall weekend of the year may bring highs in the 60s and 70s.

